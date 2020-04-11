Manipur CM raises issue of racial discrimination against NE people in meeting with PM

NET News Desk

As PM Narendra Modi held a meeting through video conferencing today with all the state chief ministers to discuss the way ahead in the fight against the COVID-19, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh raised the issue of racial discrimination that the people of Northeast are facing in various parts of the country amid the lockdown.

As per reports, the CM informed that around 30,000 people from Manipur alone are stranded in different parts of the country due to the current lockdown and many people from the North East are facing harassment in the wake of the coronavirus.

He further added that a list of Manipuri students and people with the addresses where they are putting up is being forwarded to the states concerned. The CM requested the respective chief ministers to look after them. He also requested the Prime Minister to direct the states to do the needful to stop harassment of NE people at this time of crisis.

He also pleaded with the Prime Minister to make an arrangement to bring back those people of Manipur to their homes. The chief minister also said that Manipur Government is also taking care of safety and all other requirements for people of other states stranded in Manipur.

Denouncing the acts of racial discrimination the PM said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators and that the issue needs to be dealt with firmly.

Singh also informed the PM about the state’s preparedness against coronavirus.