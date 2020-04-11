Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 12 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur CM raises issue of racial discrimination against NE people in meeting with PM

Manipur CM raises issue of racial discrimination against NE people in meeting with PM
April 11
23:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

As PM Narendra Modi held a meeting through video conferencing today with all the state chief ministers to discuss the way ahead in the fight against the COVID-19, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh raised the issue of racial discrimination that the people of Northeast are facing in various parts of the country amid the lockdown.

As per reports, the CM informed that around 30,000 people from Manipur alone are stranded in different parts of the country due to the current lockdown and many people from the North East are facing harassment in the wake of the coronavirus.

He further added that a list of Manipuri students and people with the addresses where they are putting up is being forwarded to the states concerned. The CM requested the respective chief ministers to look after them. He also requested the Prime Minister to direct the states to do the needful to stop harassment of NE people at this time of crisis.

He also pleaded with the Prime Minister to make an arrangement to bring back those people of Manipur to their homes. The chief minister also said that Manipur Government is also taking care of safety and all other requirements for people of other states stranded in Manipur.

Denouncing the acts of racial discrimination the PM said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators and that the issue needs to be dealt with firmly.

Singh also informed the PM about the state’s preparedness against coronavirus.

Tags
COVID-19manipur
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.