Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 09 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur CM releases music video on Coronavirus awareness

Manipur CM releases music video on Coronavirus awareness
April 09
11:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A music video based on Coronovirus awareness entitled ‘Akiba Laanda Amani’ was released by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Wednesday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar Singh, Ministers and MLAs at the lawns of Chief Minister’s Bungalow.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister praised the efforts of music fraternity and different sections of the society in creating awareness regarding Coronovirus.

Narendra Ningomba said, the music video was produced with a view to create awareness among the general public of government advisories on Coronovirus and important messages of Stay Home, Stay Safe, Wash Hands regularly, Maintain Social Distancing etc.

The album is produced by M. Chanu Imoinu of Sileima Productions. The song is written by noted lyricist Narendra Ningomba and sung by playback singer Oinam Swamikumar. Music director of the song is Rhythm Thiyam.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.