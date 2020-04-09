Manipur CM releases music video on Coronavirus awareness

A music video based on Coronovirus awareness entitled ‘Akiba Laanda Amani’ was released by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Wednesday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar Singh, Ministers and MLAs at the lawns of Chief Minister’s Bungalow.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister praised the efforts of music fraternity and different sections of the society in creating awareness regarding Coronovirus.

Narendra Ningomba said, the music video was produced with a view to create awareness among the general public of government advisories on Coronovirus and important messages of Stay Home, Stay Safe, Wash Hands regularly, Maintain Social Distancing etc.

The album is produced by M. Chanu Imoinu of Sileima Productions. The song is written by noted lyricist Narendra Ningomba and sung by playback singer Oinam Swamikumar. Music director of the song is Rhythm Thiyam.