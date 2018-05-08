Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 08 May 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur CM Reviews ‘Go to Village’ Mission

Manipur CM Reviews ‘Go to Village’ Mission
May 08
17:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chaired a special meeting to review the ‘Go to Village’ mission on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, DGP, Administrative Secretaries and all HODs of various Departments.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the motto of the mission is to fulfill the desires of the people and to address their grievances at grassroots. He asked the officials to immediately identify the grievances and nature of requirement and to work accordingly on priority basis.

He directed the HODs of various Departments to depute one official of each department as Department Nodal Officer to address the pending grievances and problems. He also asked the officials to fulfill the requirements and address the problems within one month after receiving the applications.

The Chief Minister thanked the Nodal Officers and HODs for their support and co-operation for a successful launching of the ‘Go to Village’ mission. He asked the feedbacks from the officials present during the meeting. Many officers gave their suggestions and ideas for successful implementation of the mission.

It may be mentioned that the ambitious mission of the present Government ‘Go to Village’ was launched on 1st of May this year to reach out to citizens at their door steps. To cover all the villages of the State, camps would be held every Tuesday to address the grievances and problems of the people at grassroots.

On the launching day, a total of 60,339 applications were received and out of which 21,353 grievances were addressed on the same day.

Tags
Go to VillageGo to Village ManipurGo to Village Mission
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.