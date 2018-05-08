Manipur CM Reviews ‘Go to Village’ Mission

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chaired a special meeting to review the ‘Go to Village’ mission on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, DGP, Administrative Secretaries and all HODs of various Departments.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the motto of the mission is to fulfill the desires of the people and to address their grievances at grassroots. He asked the officials to immediately identify the grievances and nature of requirement and to work accordingly on priority basis.

He directed the HODs of various Departments to depute one official of each department as Department Nodal Officer to address the pending grievances and problems. He also asked the officials to fulfill the requirements and address the problems within one month after receiving the applications.

The Chief Minister thanked the Nodal Officers and HODs for their support and co-operation for a successful launching of the ‘Go to Village’ mission. He asked the feedbacks from the officials present during the meeting. Many officers gave their suggestions and ideas for successful implementation of the mission.

It may be mentioned that the ambitious mission of the present Government ‘Go to Village’ was launched on 1st of May this year to reach out to citizens at their door steps. To cover all the villages of the State, camps would be held every Tuesday to address the grievances and problems of the people at grassroots.

On the launching day, a total of 60,339 applications were received and out of which 21,353 grievances were addressed on the same day.