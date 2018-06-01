Manipur CM Stresses on Job Creation and Self Employment

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has mooted the importance of job creation and self employment towards making Manipur a self reliant State.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying function of an Essential Oil Distillation Plant cum Distribution of High Yielding Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and Health Camp at CSIR: North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Branch Laboratory complex at Lamphelpat on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that Manipur is blessed with rich and diverse natural resources, and many of the floras and faunas found here have medicinal values. As such, Manipur needs to explore the ways to generate self employment to boost its economy and make itself a self reliant State, he added.

Manipur is gifted with good rainfall, so lemongrass plantation can be easily adopted as an alternative means of livelihood by poppy growers, the Chief Minister said while adding that the State Government has already started taking up necessary steps to encourage the villagers of hill districts to plant lemongrass.

Stating that the new Government is putting in effort to change the tradition of importing everything from other States and seeking help from the Centre for every single matter.

He said that the State Government has sanctioned Rs. 1.5 crore to set up a fish feed production plant. Likewise, a chicken feed production unit would come into being in the State soon, he added.

Although, the State has vast water bodies, around Rs. 400 crore is being spent every year by the State in importing fish from other States, he said.

Urging the public to use social networking sites in a socially responsible manner, the Chief Minister opined that reckless criticism would not bring any solution. He observed that issues must be resolved through policy execution.

Stating that the new Government is committed to protect the indigenous people of the State, the Chief Minister said that strict enforcement of the Manipur Conservation of Paddyland and Wetland Act, 2014 is a clear testimony of the new Government’s commitment towards safeguarding the indigenous population.

Stating that the new Government would never go against the will of the people, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had already opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Regarding territorial integrity issue, Biren said, he immediately conveyed Manipur Government’s and people’s stand to Naga peace talks interlocutor R.N. Ravi soon after his statement regarding possible outcome of the ongoing peace parleys was found published on a National daily.

Regarding National Sports University (NSU), he said that he had received a WhatsApp message from Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore stating that the headquarters of the National Sports University with all departments, facilities and faculties will be in Manipur, and all degrees will be issued from Manipur.

Narendra Modi is one of the most honest and dedicated Prime Ministers of the country, so he would never betray the people of the State on the matter, the Chief Minister said.