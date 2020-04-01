Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur CM urges Tablighi event attendees to come forward for COVID-19 test

Manipur CM urges Tablighi event attendees to come forward for COVID-19 test
April 01
02:37 2020
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state who had attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi earlier this month to come forward for a COVID-19 test.

The Tablighi Jamaat event was attended by around 2,000 people from various parts of the country and abroad, The congregation has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus.

“If there is anybody from Manipur who had attended the religious congregation, organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi”s Nizamuddin, please come forward and undergo a test for COVID-19,” the chief minister said.

The appeal is not aimed at spreading panic but is a call for acting responsibly, he said.

A total of 24 people who attended Nizamuddin West religious congregation tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities across the country are trying to trace attendees of the event.

Meanwhile, state Health Services Director K Rajo Singh has requested all paramedic staff who retired in the past three years to report to the chief medical officer, state programme officers or the heads of the department concerned.

 

Source: Outlook India

