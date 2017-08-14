Manipur CM Urges Voters Not to Accept Bribes

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh urged the general public to elect the right leaders without taking money in elections. He was speaking as Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony of a community hall at Luwangshangbam Maning Leikai in Imphal East District on Monday.

Reiterating that the present Government has a firm commitment to root out corruption, he opined that cleansing of the society should begin from elections.

People should put in effort to settle for consensus candidates instead of encouraging the idea of having multiple numbers of candidates, the Chief Minister observed that extending collective support to the consensus candidate is the only means to cut down election expenditures.

Observing that electing the right candidate without taking money would be a huge positive change, he urged the gathering to begin this reformation from Heingang and set itself as an example for a corruption-free Constituency.

Expressing serious concern over involvement of two policemen in a recent bomb blast, the Chief Minister observed that there is an urgent need for rectification of recruitment process of Manipur Police Department.

He further said that the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) constituted to probe the mass recruitment of employees by the previous Government were successful to gather some interesting points.

He added that 30 candidates were found interviewed in 30 minutes by a DPC Board of a Department. Speaking on bringing egalitarian development in the State, the Chief Minister said that construction of important roads and highways would commence soon after the rainy season.