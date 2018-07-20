Manipur CM Visits Injured Student Protestors

Manipur state government has suspended two police personnel including a sub-inspector and a head constable, for using excessive force against student protestors, injuring many, in agitations demanding the removal of Manipur University vice-chancellor, Adya Prasad Pandey.

Manipur Chief minister, N. Biren Singh on Thursday visited the injured students including a student leader, Shital Oinam, whose left hand got fractured after a truck ran over it during a scuffle between the students and police on Monday in front of Manipur BJP office.

Shital, the secretary general of the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) is likely to be rendered disabled his left hand due to the incident.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of the visit, Biren said, “A sub-inspector and a constable have been put under suspension after the video clipping of lathi-charge by the police has been analysed. All the medical expenses of the injured students would be borne by the State government”.

The police department has also started departmental proceedings against the two policemen for their grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Clarifying on the initiatives of the state government, Biren said, his government fully empathises with the Manipuri University community.

He said that as per the wish of the Manipur University community, the State government persuaded the Central government to form a committee headed by a retired Chief Justice of a High Court to investigate the allegations against the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adya Prasad Pandey.

“If Prof. Pandey is found guilty in the investigation, then he will be ousted automatically”, he added.

The agitating Manipur University community, who alleged Pandey of committing administrative and financial irregularities in the campus, however, is demanding the removal of Pandey before constituting any form of inquiry.

The chief minister further claimed that as Manipur University is a central university, the state government has certain limitations. Nevertheless, “We have also met the Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla yesterday and apprised of the situation. The Governor has already informed the President of India about the gravity of the current situation”, he added.

- Imphal Free Press