Fri, 20 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur CM visits Paona and Thangal Markets to sensitise people

Manipur CM visits Paona and Thangal Markets to sensitise people
March 20
14:49 2020
NET Web Desk

In an effort to raise awareness among the public, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today visited the Paona and Thangal Markets in Manipur. The Minister sensitized the shopkeepers, particularly the Imas or women vendors about the preventive measures to be adopted in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. He further urged the buyers not to indulge in panic buying and avoid unnecessary congestion and gathering.

While addressing the press Singh said, “The primary concern of the govt.,at this hour, is to protect and save the lives of the people, economy and others can be considered later on.
The COVID-19 should not be taken lightly as it hasn’t reached Manipur, instead people should follow all precautionary measures and norms.”

Urging the people to comply with the preventive measures, Singh also urged the poople to support the nationwide ‘Janata Curfew’, announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi , from 7 pm to 9 pm on 22 march 2020.

The minister tweeted, “In view of the outbreak of the Coronavirous, went for a tour of the Paona and Thangal Markets to sensitize the shopkeepers, particularly the Imas/women vendors, and also the buyers not to indulge in panic buying and avoid unnecessary congestion and gathering. #IndiaFightsCorona”

As per the latest situation update a total of 16, 3435 passengers have been screened, 452 persons are under surveillance, 275 have completed observation period (for upto 28 days), 15 samples have been sent for testing the results of which all are negative.

Source: @NBirenSingh

