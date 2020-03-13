Manipur declares closure of school until March 31st

NET Web Desk

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Manipur Governor ordered the state government to close all educational institutes on Thursday till March 31st. This step has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the possible outbreak of the COVID-19 disease. However, it has been clarified that the ongoing examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education will not be affected.

“In order to ensure the reduction of mass gatherings and to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease and as a precautionary measure, the Governor of Manipur has ordered all schools (government, government-aided including private schools) located within Manipur state to remain closed with immediate effect till March 31, 2020, in public interest,” said an order signed by T Ranjit Singh, Commissioner (Education-Schools).

After Delhi and Uttarakhand, the state government of Manipur has taken this move as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

The order was issued by Governor Najma Heptulla. It, however, said the exams, which had been already scheduled, would not be affected by the order.

The Governor has also directed all district deputy commissioners and zonal education officers to ensure compliance of the order by all concerned stakeholders.

Earlier, the State Government has sealed the Indo-Myanmar border, to halt the possible outbreak of COVID-19.