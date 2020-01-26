Manipur districts to be given recognition for unique produce: CM Biren

NET Bureau

Manipur Chief minister N Biren Singh has said that each and every district in Manipur will be given recognition for producing a unique horticultural and agricultural produce as Tamenglong – orange district of Manipur, Pherzawl-ginger district of Manipur etc.

Biren made the statement during a consultative meeting-cum-technology exhibition ‘CSIR Connect North East’ held at CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, Branch Laboratory, Lamphelpat, Imphal on Friday.

Attending the function as chief guest, Biren said that the state is bestowed with abundant natural resources and every district has its own speciality in term of vegetables or fruits. All the districts of the state will be named as per the most special fruit item found in that place, he added.

The initiative will be taken up with an objective to popularise the item and make use of it in a sustainable way to bring economic development, he said.

The chief minister further said that many young people with enough potential, capability and talent has started many entrepreneurial activities in the state. They could bring immense economic progress in the state if technology developed by CSIR is provided as the state is already achieving so much in small scale industries.

Biren informed that more than 13,000 people had registered under Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME). However, the total number registered from other Northeast states including Assam is just around 9000.

Besides this, around 8000 entrepreneurs of the state have received the start-up scheme. The stand-up scheme which focuses on minority groups will also roll-out soon as beneficiaries are undergoing training at Manipur University, he added.

Stressing the need to enhance revenue of the state, he said there is no avenue to generate revenue for the state except taking funds from the government of India. But the state is already marching ahead as the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has reached eight percent.

The state could bring tremendous developments if some more efforts are given in boosting the economy through agro-based industry, he added.

The president of today’s function, MP RK Ranjan said that the entire Northeast has lot of endemic species. The region is inhabited by around 250 ethnic communities, has 70 rivers, many wetlands, 65 varieties of bamboo etc. It is a confluence of Indo-Malayan, Indo-Chinese and Indian Bio-geographical realms.

Ranjan stated that the state could bring lot of development through agriculture and its allied sector if new technologies developed by CSIR and other institute are being introduce to people of state, he added.

Director general, CSIR and secretary, DSIR, government of India, Shekhar C Mande was the guest of honour of the function.

Source: Imphal Free Press