Manipur Dy CM and Sports Minister Rally for Momin

Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Yumnam Joykumar Singh and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Manipur Letpao Haokip on Friday campaigned for NPP candidate Clement G. Momin.

Singh and Haokip accompanied by Chief Advisor to Chief Minister of Meghalaya Thomas Sangma and State Working President of NPP S. B. Sangma addressed party supporters and workers at Latri and Sonabil under Ampati constituency.

“Mukul Sangma and Congress party was never concern for the people and the future of Ampati constituency. In the name of development few roads and infrastructure were created in the constituency but lack of educational facilities in Ampati and South West Garo Hills is very poor, which is a testimony that they failed to create an environment for the future of our children,” said Yumnam Joykumar Singh.

Singh remarked that former MLA of Ampati Mukul Sangma who vacated the seat for his daughter Miani D. Shira failed to provide educational facilities for the children and the youth because he was sacred to create an educated society.

“He (Mukul Sangma) failed to create the basic facilities in education, health, social security and economic stability. Mukul terrorized the people with fear and created a perception of development, which is not a reality,” Singh added.

Urging the people to strengthen NPP, the Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur said, “Leaders of NPP are from Northeast and they understand the needs and requirement of the people of the region better than any other national political party. Our leaders are connected to the people and are easily accessible. It is important that people of Ampati constituency vote and further strengthen the party, which is making all out effort to voice and raise the concern of our people from the Northeast.”

Letpao Haokip said that the by-election to Ampati constituency is very important for NPP, which currently has 20 MLAs in the State Assembly. “If the people of Ampati gives us the mandate we will emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya. NPP is a new party and has been able to expand its reach to different parts of the country. We urge the people to strengthen us further, so that we continue to envisage and work to create better infrastructure and facilities for our people.”

He said that Mukul Sangma has betrayed his own people. “Mukul does not love his own people, so he left the constituency. The by-election is an opportunity to demonstrate and respond to him that we are ready to embrace a new party that is committed to create a better future for our children.”

He praised the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma as one of the most dynamic Chief Minister in the country and sought for people’s support to ensure that Clement G. Momin wins the election with a thumping majority.