Manipur Film Society to host four film festivals a year

NET Bureau

The Film Society of Manipur (FSM) has announced to host four film festivals in a year and monthly film screening on every third Saturday of a month in collaboration with Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI).

The idea is to promote the film industry in the state, said FSM president Meghachandra Kongbam.

Informing this, Kongbams said the society is also planning to introduce a film calendar by holding regular film festivals and screening of award-winning films in Manipur.

The FSM chief who is a national award-winning film critic said that Italian film ‘Cinema Paradiso’ will be screened in June while American film ‘Pulp fiction’ in July as part of the monthly film screening event.

The move of the FSM which was formed by the film lovers initiated to reignite the film movement in the state after the shutting down of most of the cinema halls due to various factors.

According to sources, presently only two cinema halls namely Usha Cinema and Friends Talkies are running with local films in Imphal. The numbers of cinema halls running for two or three shows a day in the state are also to be very minimal.

The then popular cinema halls in Imphal city namely Asha hall, Jina Cinema, Shanker Talkies, Mini Shanker, Pratap talkies, Victory cinema, Mini Friends and Imphal Talkies are now converted into an educational institution, shopping complex, theatre hall, and church.

Screenings of the newly released local films were mostly held at Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) run auditorium or Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre in Imphal.

“Occasionally some of the internationally released was also screened at MSFDS auditorium because there is no digital cinema hall except MSDFS in Manipur,” the FSM functionary said.

The two-day Tunisian Film Festival 2019 which was concluded on Sunday was also held at MSDFS Auditorium in Imphal.

The Festival held was jointly organized by the FSM and FFSI with the support of MSDFS and Tunisian Embassy in New Delhi on May 25 and 26th.

A total of six films including Porto Farina (2019) directed by Ibrahim Letaief,Mustafa Z (2017) directed by Nidhal Chatta,Shattered Waves (2017) Directed by Habib Nestiri, Whispering Sands (2018) Directed by Nacer Khmir, Visit (El Ziara) (2014) directed by Nawfel Saheb Ettabaa and Sweet Smell of Spring(2016) directed by Ferid Boughedir were screened during the festival.

Source: Eastern Mirror