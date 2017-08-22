Manipur Filmmaker, Director in IFFI 2017 Preview Committee

Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had constituted the Preview Committee for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 with Vivek Agnihotri as the Convenor on Monday.

The Preview Committee constituted for the festival, which will be held in November in Panaji, Goa, has altogether 40 members with many National Award winning Directors.

Manipur’s National Award Winning Director Maipaksana Haorongbam of Lilong Chajing Chingkhong Leikai, Imphal West and Film-Maker Bhumenjoy Konsam, from Khundrakpam, Imphal East are among the committee member.