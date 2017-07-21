Manipur Finance Minister Presents Deficit Budget

Manipur government is committed to serve the people of the state with utmost sincerity and dedication, this was stated by state deputy chief minister Y. Joykumar while presenting budget estimates of 2017-18. Joykumar who also holds the position of state finance minister on Thursday presented a fiscal deficit of Rs 851.41 crore.

“We are giving unflinching effort to fulfil the people’s aspirations,” said Joykumar, adding, “The government had only little time to prepare the revised estimates for 2016-17 and budget estimates for 2017-18. Therefore, only a vote on account for budget estimates, 2017-18 to enable the government to discharge its responsibilities and meet all essential expenditure during the first four months of 2017-18 could be presented.”

The finance minister further added that to the fiscal policy, the priority is to exercise fiscal prudence and maintain financial discipline. “The state’s own resources comprise about 10% of the total revenue receipts while the rest comes from central transfers in the form of grant- in- aid and state’s share in central taxes. As compared to last financial year, the total revenue receipts have shown an estimated increase from Rs 9950.15 crore to Rs 11,096.25 crore.”