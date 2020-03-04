Manipur forest department launches online portals

NET Web Desk

In an effort to monitor transit of forest produces, revenue collection and prevention of illegal transport and wildlife crimes, the chief minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh launched an online portal and an interactive official website for the forest department at the CM Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Forest Department for taking the initiative of developing a user-friendly and people-centric dynamic portal and a website with the objective of addressing public grievances by bringing in technology-based interventions. The online portal is the first of its kind in the country.

2.The online portal emphasise on good governance, ease of business and provides many information in public domain to maintain transparency and accountability, which is the focus of the present Government.

A dynamic and interactive website for Forest Dept.has also been developed.

Expressing concern on the rampant destruction of forests and killing of wildlife in the hilly areas of Manipur, the CM appealed to the general public to join hands with the Government in protection and conservation of forests and to address the issue of climate change. He further added that now people sitting at their homes may get access to information on their mobile phone from the online portal and the website.

The application and the website have been developed in compliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission for ‘Digital India’. It has been developed by the Forest Department through National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI), a body of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India.

