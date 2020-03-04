Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 04 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur forest department launches online portals

Manipur forest department launches online portals
March 04
17:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

In an effort to monitor transit of forest produces, revenue collection and prevention of illegal transport and wildlife crimes, the chief minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh launched an online portal and an interactive official website for the forest department at the CM Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Forest Department for taking the initiative of developing a user-friendly and people-centric dynamic portal and a website with the objective of addressing public grievances by bringing in technology-based interventions. The online portal is the first of its kind in the country.

Expressing concern on the rampant destruction of forests and killing of wildlife in the hilly areas of Manipur, the CM appealed to the general public to join hands with the Government in protection and conservation of forests and to address the issue of climate change. He further added that now people sitting at their homes may get access to information on their mobile phone from the online portal and the website.

The application and the website have been developed in compliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission for ‘Digital India’. It has been developed by the Forest Department through National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI), a body of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India.

ESK2OFYVAAAttXl

Image Source: @NBirenSingh

Tags
manipur
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.