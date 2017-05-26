‘Manipur Forest Dept Collecting Daily Rs 20-25 Lakhs on Average’

Manipur Forests and Environment Minister Th. Shyamkumar said that, the Forest Department is collecting around Rs 20-25 lakhs approximately on an average daily basis from all the Forest Beats in the State. He added that, around Rs 2 lakhs approximately on average is collected daily from the Koirengei Forest Beat Office.

Addressing media persons at his official quarter at Kanglapat on Thursday, Shyamkumar said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the department started a drive to collect revenue keeping in mind the department’s targeted revenue collection of Rs 100 crore annually. Hoping that the target can be easily achieved, Minister added that, the drive also aims at checking the issues like global warming and deforestation.

Shyamkumar informed that the youth volunteers, who were helping the MAHUD Department in cleaning the Imphal market areas for the past one month, for the time being are conducting drive at different Forest Beat offices in the State despite facing numerous challenges and without getting any monetary help. He said that, the youths are voluntarily helping the department and checking whether department activities are followed per rules and guidelines, including issuance of transit pass.

The Minister further said that, the department is planning to launch a website soon where all the details of the department will be available including details on revenue collection. He appealed to the public to file complain in case they come across any wrong doings by department officials or public. He also appealed to the people doing business on forest products to follow guidelines of Forest Department and rules of the Centre.