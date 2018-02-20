Manipur Forum Opposes ST Status to Meiteis

The All Tribal Rights’ Protection Forum, Manipur (ATRPFM) has strongly opposed the movement for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe list.

It can be mentioned here that the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, Manipur (STDCM) has been campaigning in Manipur demanding ST status for Meiteis.

Speaking to Newmai News Network at their office, ATRPFM president Joseph Rongmei appealed the tribal leaders, politicians and eminent personalities not to co-operate to the STDCM’s campaign alleging that there are ‘hidden agenda’ and ‘conspiracy’ in the campaign.

Further, the ATRPFM appealed the State Government and the Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribe not to recommend the demand of the STDCM cautioning that such move of the government will bring strife.

ATRPFM said that the State Government needs to consider the interest of all communities in order to ensure peaceful co-existence. The forum also said that tribals and non tribals should not infringe the rights of the other “if we are to promote the idea of peaceful co-existence”.

“The Meiteis and the tribals have different cultures, traditions and customs and these aspects indicate that they are different from each other when it comes to the issue of identity,” the forum argued.

