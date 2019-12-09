Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 09 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Manipur forum to oppose CAB implementation

Manipur forum to oppose CAB implementation
December 09
09:21 2019
NET Bureau

The Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC) – a conglomeration of several civil society organisations of the State – has reaffirmed to oppose implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Manipur as well as other Northeastern States.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Imphal on Saturday, sources said. The meet was moderated by MANPAC convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar. Representatives of different political parties and civil society organisations attended the meeting.

Two student bodies – Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup – extended support to MANPAC’s proposed anti-CAB movement in the State. Thangmeiband United Club (TUC) also announced its support to MANPAC’s public movement. A key functionary of TUC appealed to the public to participate in the movement.

Meanwhile, women vendors of the temporary markets in the heart of Imphal town today staged a sit-in demonstration as part of the public stir against implementation of CAB.

Earlier on Saturday, All Manipur Students’ Union, a constituent body of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), called a 15-hour total shutdown in Manipur on December 10 in support of the Northeast bandh call given by the NESO.

