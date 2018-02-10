Manipur Gets 1st Woman Chief Justice

Justice Abhilasha Kumari of the High Court of Gujarat was Friday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.

Kumari will hold the post only for a brief period of 13 days as she will be retiring on February 22.

Manipur Governor, Dr Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office to Justice Abhilasha Kumari in a simple ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Imphal Raj Bhavan.

She is the first woman Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.

A native of Himachal Pradesh, after graduating from Delhi University, Kumari obtained a law degree from Himachal Pradesh University. She joined the Bar in 1984 and practiced in the HP High Court.

Talking to reporters after the oath, Kumari said that she will work with her best efforts to satisfy the people of the state during her short tenure as Chief Justice.

“I will do my best what possible in my short tenure to help the condition of litigation people of Manipur,” she said.

She added that despite the short tenure, she wanted to set an example to the people that a woman can hold a top job in Constitutional institution.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by state chief minister N Biren Singh, deputy chief minister Y Joykumar, speaker of Manipur Assembly Y Khemchand, opposition leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, former chief minister Radhabinod Koijam, chief secretary, DGP and other top officials of the state government, police and bar member.

