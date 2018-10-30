Manipur Gets Two New Chopper Service

NET Bureau

Moreh, a border commercial town in Manipur and India’s gateway to South East Asian countries, got the much-awaited helicopter service today linking it with the State capital. Another chopper service connecting Imphal with Tamenglong was also launched on Monday.

Moreh is located about 110 km from Imphal, in Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh officially inaugurated the two helicopter services at Imphal International airport. He also handed over the ticket to the first passenger of the heli-service.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said introduction of helicopter services would enhance connectivity in the State thereby boosting the sense of belongingness and oneness amongst the people. People would now be able to reach the district headquarters within minutes with the introduction of Manipur Heli-Service (MHS), he said.

Stating that helicopter services would be made operational in many other routes including Ukhrul, Senapati and Churachandpur, he said talks are on with Pawan Hans, the agency operating helicopter services in the State.

He also informed that Flying Doctors (air ambulance service) would also be launched in the State within one and a half month. For this, helipad construction is on at RIMS hospital complex where the Union Sports Ministry had approved opening of a sports medicine unit.

According to MHS, the service will be on a daily basis except Sunday and holidays. Tariff for Imphal-Tamenglong and Imphal-Moreh service will be Rs 2,000, while Imphal-Jiribam sector will cost Rs 3,000. Baggage allowance on all these routes is 5 kg.

On September 20, the State launched its maiden helicopter service between Imphal to Jiribam, located about 222 km west of the State capital to carry passengers and patients. Pawan Hans Ltd, which has deployed helicopters in six NE States for passenger service, medical evacuation and VIP transportation, has provided the helicopter services with an eight-seater chopper in Manipur.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune