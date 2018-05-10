Manipur Girl Tops Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Exam, Wants to be CA

By Kaybie Chongloi

A girl from Manipur’s newly created Kangpokpi District topped in the Commerce Stream in the just declared Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2018 conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).

The Meghalaya Board of School Education declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2018 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) on Thursday morning.

The St. Edmund, Shillong’s girl has topped the Commerce Stream by securing 443 marks including letter marks in English, Economics, Computer Applications, Alternative English and Business Studies.

The second daughter of Paominlun Henry Guite and Nengjakim Guite, resident of Kangpokpi DHQs, Chongdeinem also fondly called Bobong Guite scripted record in the history of Kangpokpi education by becoming the first highest topper till now in the district.

Chongdeinem, who is currently in Shillong said, “I was anxiously waiting for the results and the moment when I confirmed that I have secured the top position in Commerce, I broke down remembering God’s grace and my parents’ endless support”.

“I am extremely overwhelmed of my achievement and I hope I made my native state Manipur and its people proud”, said Chongdeinem who secured the top spot with 88.6 per cent while adding that my small and humble contribution for the state through the achievement will also definitely makes my people contented and happy.

The product of Lighthouse School in Kangpokpi DHQs, Chongdeinem Guite wants to become a famous Charter Accountant (CA) saying that to become Charter Accountant is my childhood dream.

“I have always felt the love, prayers, support and encouragement of my parents even while I was away from them which made me want to strive and work harder which made my preparation a lot better”, said Bobong who is longing to celebrate her success with his parent at Kpi.

She continued that even if I don’t have a role model specifically I look up to my parents because they made me realize that I have to be something to support them and myself in the near future.

She also said that besides my regular classes and coaching courses for Accountancy and Computer Application, I spent 2/3 hours studying on a daily basis apart from adopting the strategies of attending regular class, giving utmost require attention, maintaining time for studies and regular revision in my preparation for the exam.

“Studying and revision on a daily basis is one important key factor for a student to succeed in any exams” added Chongdeinem Guite.

“Be sincere to parents, teachers, elders and friends and most importantly stay committed in whatever you do and have faith in God”, is the message the Commerce topper wish to convey to the student community.

Talking about her college, the Commerce topper said that St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School is a Christian Brother Institution. It has a friendly environment and a good-natured people, be it the Principal, teaching and non-teaching staffs and the students, which to me is the best quality an institution could possess.

“Studying in such institution has made me more confident and give me a broader mindset which according to me is a very important factor for success”, said Guite while adding that my parent have made no mistake in sending me to St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School.

Speaking to media persons at their residence in Kangpokpi Ward No. 12 this afternoon, parent of Chongdeinem Bobong Guite said that we happy to apart of many others who contribute to the nation’s pride and honour in field of education and we feel tremendously proud to our daughter.

The proud parents recalled that we have sent our child to Shillong for her further studies not because we underestimate the education of Manipur but it is solely because of bandh, blockade, and strikes that hit the state frequently which always disrupted the educational atmosphere of the state.

A cultivator by profession, Henry Guite who maintained very close relationship with her daughter maintained that I may not be a perfect father but I am always trying to be the best father for my daughter while supporting her in her education and try hard to fulfill her requirement during her preparation for the exam.

“I want to see her as a successful civil servant but I will not interfere in her decision as I have complete faith upon her and her decision for her future career”, said Henry Guite.

A primary teacher at Nungphou LP School in Kangpokpi District, Nengjakim Guite, the proud mother of the Commerce topper said that I do not expect her to top in the Commerce Stream but I was hoping her to be in the top 10 as most tribal people intelligence and knowledge is poor when it comes to commerce and science comparing with other sharp minded communities.

“Bobong was not so healthy when she was born and we detected her to be a heart patient when she was 4/5 years”, said the emotional as well as excited mother while adding that I am satisfied with her achievement as the competition level in a state like Meghalaya is very high.

A helpful daughter by nature, Bobong always remained indoor engaging herself in household chores and kitchen activities.

The proud parents also said that my daughter little contribution towards the state pride and dignity will be gladly acknowledge by the state Government while conveying their sincere hope that the people of Manipur will definitely join them in their happiest occasion.

Meanwhile, Kangpokpi Youth Union and the Admins of the Kanggui Post expressed heartiest congratulation to Chongdeinem Bobong Guite on her success.