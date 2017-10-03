Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 03 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur Government Encourages Night Life

Manipur Government Encourages Night Life
October 03
12:40 2017
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday night inaugurated a night plaza, known as Imphal Evening, in the heart of Imphal city that he said will give people a chance to relax and enjoy.

Inaugurating it he said, “This will give a chance to the people to relish tasty food, enjoy cultural shows, colourful dances. They could relax for a few hours. These will be irresistible attraction for tourists.”

Till recently people preferred to stay indoors after nightfall in the insurgency afflicted border state. The night plaza will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Singh said: “There will be strict prohibition and no abuse of intoxicants. It will be a no smoking zone. The government is trying to give a pleasant chance to spend the weekends to all sections of people after days of hard work.”

Congress MLA K. Joykishan, the party spokesperson, said, “There are illegal drinking joints only a few metres away from Imphal Evening. There will be problems when youths under the influence of liquor converge there.”

He said, “Chief Minister Biren has been reluctant to lift the AFSPA saying that law and order is still unstable. If it is so normalised then the government should take steps to lift it.”

Forest Minister T. Shyamkumar said: “This is the first step. Ordinary shops in other parts of the city shall be opened in due course.”

Apart from dance and music, various kinds of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items are on sale there. Police said that security measures are being tightened to ensure that there is no untoward incident. The plaza remains open till 10 p.m.

-IANS

Imphal Evening
