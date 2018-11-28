Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 28 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Government Mulls Road Map to Boost Fish Production

Manipur Government Mulls Road Map to Boost Fish Production
November 28
17:08 2018
NET Bureau

In a bid to boost fish production in the State, the Manipur Fisheries department is planning a road map. The road map is aimed at increasing fish production by utilising available natural resources, besides encouraging beels.

Speaking at a daylong meet on ‘Innovative approaches for development of freshwater aquaculture in Manipur’ at the ICAR Manipur Centre here on Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the State Government has taken a slew of initiatives to promote aquaculture in the State by involving the youths.

“We will introduce new schemes for unemployed youths so that they can become self-reliant through fish production,” the Chief Minister said.

Participating in the programme, Director Bidyarani said, “We are trying to focus on skill development programmes for fish farmers in order to boost production.”

The meet was organised jointly by the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneshwar, ICAR-Manipur centre, Fisheries department, Manipur, and the Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan appealed to scientists of different government institutes to share their inputs for the successful running of fisheries in the State.

In his speech, Prof W Vishwanath of the Life Science department of Manipur University highlighted the importance of conservation activities while taking measures to increase fish production in the State. He also underscored the need for integrated farming for better results.

Director N Prakash of the ICAR, Northeastern Hill region, Joint Director Dr I Meghachandra of the ICAR, Manipur centre, and Director of Extension Education of the Central Agricultural University, Dr Ratankumar Saha, also attended the programme.

(SOURCE: The Assam Tribune)

(Image Credit: India Waterportal)

