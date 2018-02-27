Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 27 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Government to Launch Around 100 Projects Next Month

February 27
11:58 2018
Around 80-100 projects would be launched during March 1 to 15 as part of the first anniversary celebration of the BJP-led state government in the state, this was informed by Manipur Chief minister N Biren Singh. The Chief Minister made the assurance while speaking to reporters on the joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit on Monday.

“Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh would visit the state on March 14 to attend the anniversary celebration that falls on March 15,” he said, adding, “I would also seek a confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for Sports University, inaugurate ministerial block of civil secretariat, Dolaithabi and Thoubal projects among others.”

He further added that he would also seek permission of Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Regional Football Academy during his visit.

“The government would install flood lights in the Khuman Lampak Main Statdium soon and would upgrade the seating capacity of the Main Stadium, Khuman Lampak,” he promised.

“The performance of the new government is satisfactory towards bringing development in the state,” he asserted.

Mentioning that after the government launched new welfare and health schemes for disabled persons and needy people of Biren said that the number of people’s complaint on Meeyamgi Numit and Hill leaders’ day has been reduced drastically and it is a sign of positive change in the state. People might have benefited from the newly introduced schemes.

Stating that he would continue to hold Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day until the problems faced by the people aren’t solved, he informed, “Such meetings offer an opportunity to hear the grievances and problems faced by the people personally. Grievances regarding health and disabled people has been lessen however many people came for financial assistance for self-employment.”

