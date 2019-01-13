Manipur Government Wants Exemption From Citizenship Amendment Bill

NET Bureau

The BJP-led in Manipur government has appealed centre to keep Manipur outside from Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 on Saturday.

As per sources, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday met Rajnath Singh at his residence to have a dialogue on the Citizenship Amendment Bill amidst ongoing public protests in the North Eastern region against the controversial Bill.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to respect the Manipur People’s (Protection) Bill, 2018.

It may be mentioned that, Manipur People’s (Protection) Bill, 2018 had been passed in the State Assembly last year to control entry and exit of non-Manipuris from outside the State.

The state government has been raising the demand for keeping Manipur out of the Bill.

Recently, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state cabinet decided to appeal to the Centre to allow it not to implement the proposed legislation, which was recently passed by the Lok Sabha, a press release issued by the chief minister’s secretariat said.

Many NEDA constituents in the northeast — including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Mizo National Front (MNF), the NPP (heading a coalition government with the BJP in Meghalaya), the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT, a partner in the Tripura government) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP, heading a coalition government with the BJP in Nagaland) — have already said they are not in agreement with the saffron party over the controversial Bill.

Source: Pratidin Time