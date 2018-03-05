Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 05 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Governor Bats for More Industries in Northeast

Manipur Governor Bats for More Industries in Northeast
March 05
12:48 2018
Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Sunday stressed the need for industrialisation and better communication in Northeastern region.

While inaugurating Emerging Northeast 2018, Heptulla said, “In Northeast, accept Assam, there are hardly any industries in other states. Thus, I think in this regard focus should also be made for the industrialisation of other states and that can be possible if communication to these states is improved.”

She further informed that since past one and half years, the government has come up with a lot of schemes for the benefit of the people and are holding many events to promote their schemes for the awareness of the people.

Speaking about the event, she stated, “I am happy to see a large participation of women in the event. We generally see that women are being neglected, but here in Northeast the case is different. In Manipur every woman is independent. There is a market in Manipur where 5000-6000 women work and are financially supporting their families. ASOCHAM has taken a good step by conducting Emerging North East 2018.”

The event was also graced by Guwahati MP, Bijoya Chakravarty.

Interacting with the participants, Chakravarty mentioned, “Northeast now seems smaller due to better connectivity. We find everything and everyone here but lack scientific knowledge. If we apply scientific technology in all the sectors, we will witness great development. Emerging Northeast is an apt event for the farmers here, as they will get to learn a lot of things that can be applied in their day-to-day work.”

It has witnessed huge participated by farmers, agri-preneurs, entrepreneurs and experts from the food industry from across Northeast.

DS Rawat, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM said, “ASSOCHAM will be handholding entrepreneurs from technology, finance and marketing, and for doing so, ASSOCHAM will work with state government and agencies of central government in other Northeastern states.”

This may take a second or two.