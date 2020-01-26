Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 26 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur Governor calls for gender budgeting

Manipur Governor calls for gender budgeting
January 26
12:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla on Friday said that the State Government should consider gender budgeting for the benefit of women.
Speaking at the National Girl Child Day in Imphal on Saturday, the Governor stressed that ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is not just a slogan but a commitment to save and educate the girl child.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh and Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen were also present on the occasion.

“Let us commit ourselves to supporting every girl to develop her skills, enter the work force on equal terms and reach her full potential,” Dr Heptulla said. “We need to equip girls with transferable and lifelong skills such as critical thinking, creativity and digital awareness,” she added.

In his presidential address, Chief Minister Biren Singh mentioned the decreasing sex ratio and female foeticide in the State and stressed the need for a stringent legislation to prevent such wrongdoings in the State. The Government will consult with legal experts for the introduction of such a legislation soon, he added.

Informing that women are at the forefront in various areas, Biren Singh said that Manipur has topped in women’s ownership in MSME businesses in the country. India’s 20 per cent MSME businesses are owned by women, while in Manipur women own 50 per cent of the MSME businesses, he added.

Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen said that the essence of celebrating the National Girl Child Day is to create awareness among the people about gender inequality, discrimination and exploitation. Fifteen women achievers were felicitated for their contributions to society.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.