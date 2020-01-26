Manipur Governor calls for gender budgeting

NET Bureau

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla on Friday said that the State Government should consider gender budgeting for the benefit of women.

Speaking at the National Girl Child Day in Imphal on Saturday, the Governor stressed that ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is not just a slogan but a commitment to save and educate the girl child.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh and Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen were also present on the occasion.

“Let us commit ourselves to supporting every girl to develop her skills, enter the work force on equal terms and reach her full potential,” Dr Heptulla said. “We need to equip girls with transferable and lifelong skills such as critical thinking, creativity and digital awareness,” she added.

In his presidential address, Chief Minister Biren Singh mentioned the decreasing sex ratio and female foeticide in the State and stressed the need for a stringent legislation to prevent such wrongdoings in the State. The Government will consult with legal experts for the introduction of such a legislation soon, he added.

Informing that women are at the forefront in various areas, Biren Singh said that Manipur has topped in women’s ownership in MSME businesses in the country. India’s 20 per cent MSME businesses are owned by women, while in Manipur women own 50 per cent of the MSME businesses, he added.

Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen said that the essence of celebrating the National Girl Child Day is to create awareness among the people about gender inequality, discrimination and exploitation. Fifteen women achievers were felicitated for their contributions to society.

Source: The Assam Tribune