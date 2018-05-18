Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 18 May 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Governor Inspects ICP Moreh, Indo-Myanmar Border

Manipur Governor Inspects ICP Moreh, Indo-Myanmar Border
May 18
12:22 2018
Manipur Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday inspected the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh and condition of Indo-Myanmar Border. Professor Mukhi also inspected Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Indo-Myanmar Gate No. 2.

The Governor attended a meeting with representatives of different Organisations of Moreh and Border Trade Chamber of Commerce at Convention Hall, Moreh Trade Centre. The meeting was mainly focused on trade (Import-Export) relationship between India and Myanmar, difficulties being faced by the Locals regarding shortage of water supply, health facilities, lack of infrastructure and staff in Moreh Hospital etc.

Responding to the queries of media personnel, the Governor stated that Government would try to take up necessary steps to make the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Road accessible to the public. This will redress the transportation problems faced by the people of Molcham and New Shamtal villages .

It may be mentioned here that the Government of India is spending a huge amount of money for black topping the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Road as a step to improve the relationship and for further development of trades between India and Myanmar.

