Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 30 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur Governor Lends Voice to Modi’s Stand on Triple Talaq

Manipur Governor Lends Voice to Modi’s Stand on Triple Talaq
December 29
20:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Friday said that she is very happy that the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Sufferings of Muslim women across the country will come to an end if the bill becomes an Act, Heptulla said. She appealed to the members of the Rajya Sabha to pass the bill unanimously as she supports Prime Minister Modi’s appeal for a consensus to pass the bill.

“It is a positive stand and triple talaq is a wrong practice and most Muslim countries have discarded it,” Heptulla told PTI over phone.

“The prime minister has taken a major historic step and Muslim women will be very happy as it is not about religion but a wrong practice, which is anti-Islamic, and that Islam cannot have discrimination between man and woman.” Heptulla said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had urged for a consensus to pass the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ to make ‘triple talaq’ into a punishable offence.

The Supreme Court in August had pronounced a historic judgement and said that ‘triple talaq’ is unconstitutional and violates fundamental rights of Muslim women.

-PTI

Tags
Manipur GovernorNajma Heptullatriple talaq
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.