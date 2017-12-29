Manipur Governor Lends Voice to Modi’s Stand on Triple Talaq

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Friday said that she is very happy that the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Sufferings of Muslim women across the country will come to an end if the bill becomes an Act, Heptulla said. She appealed to the members of the Rajya Sabha to pass the bill unanimously as she supports Prime Minister Modi’s appeal for a consensus to pass the bill.

“It is a positive stand and triple talaq is a wrong practice and most Muslim countries have discarded it,” Heptulla told PTI over phone.

“The prime minister has taken a major historic step and Muslim women will be very happy as it is not about religion but a wrong practice, which is anti-Islamic, and that Islam cannot have discrimination between man and woman.” Heptulla said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had urged for a consensus to pass the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ to make ‘triple talaq’ into a punishable offence.

The Supreme Court in August had pronounced a historic judgement and said that ‘triple talaq’ is unconstitutional and violates fundamental rights of Muslim women.

-PTI