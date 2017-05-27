Sat, 27 May 2017

Manipur Governor Praises Major Leetul Gogoi

Manipur Governor Praises Major Leetul Gogoi
May 27
11:58 2017
Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Friday praised Major Leetul Gogoi for his “ingenious idea” of tying a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of a jeep as a human shield to thwart stone-pelters and thus saving the lives of many protestors.

The Major saved lives of protesters and moved the soldiers, election officials and ballot boxes to safety without resorting to firing which showed his “presence of mind”, Heptulla said while interacting with journalists here.

“An ordinary person cannot think of that way in the tense situation” faced by Major Gogoi and his men, thereby averting a possible tragedy,” the Governor said. She expressed happiness that the Army recognised his contribution by awarding him the Army Chief’s Commendation Card.

The Governor also praised Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for making frequent trips to the hill areas of the state to “connect with the people”. “The state government is playing a positive role,” the Governor said.

Heptulla also applauded the contribution of Lt Gen Konsam Himalaya Singh, who became the first Army officer from the Northeast to become a Lieutenant General.

-PTI

