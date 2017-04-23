Manipur Governor Preaches Peace and Understanding

Manipur Governor, Dr Najma Heptulla has called for “striving for bringing understanding, peace and harmony among ourselves so that every citizen is free from wants.”.

On the eve of the Khongjom Day observation, the Manipur Governor in her message appealed the people to forget differences and re-dedicate to the task of ‘nation-building.”

“On this occasion, while paying homage to the valiant heroes who fell at the battle of Khongjom and other fronts in the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891, we must renew our vow to preserve and defend the sovereignty of our country and prepare to face any challenge that might come our way”, said Dr Najma Heptulla in her Khongjom Day message.

Khongjom Day is observed every year at Khongjom in Manipur’s Thoubal district to remember those people who died in the battle of 1891. Khongjom Day will be observed on April 23, 2017 at Khebaching (Khongjom) in Thoubal District to pay tribute to the brave sons of Manipur who made supreme sacrifices for the cause of their motherland in the Anglo-Manipur War, 1891.

The Governor and the Chief Minister N Biren Singh will grace the function as the chief guest and the president respectively where they will lead the public in laying of flower wreaths at Khongjom War memorial. This will be followed by a guard of honour, general salute, reverse arms, sounding of last post, 2 minutes silence, slope arms and order arms by a contingent of Manipur Rifles.

There will also be laying of flower wreaths at the statue of Paona Brajabashi and a gun salute at the Statue, followed by offering of Tarpon at Khongjom River and paying of homage to the Sankirtan by dignitaries. Apart from staging Drama ‘Khongjom Lal’ (Khongjom War) by Art & Culture Department, Khongjom Parva recital will also be performed.

The observance will last the whole day and the function will be attended by Ministers, MLAs, top ranking civil and police officials and a large number of people from different parts of the State.

-Newmai News Network