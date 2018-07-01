Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 01 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Govt Bans Sale of Imported Fish

Manipur Govt Bans Sale of Imported Fish
July 01
10:14 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Manipur government on Saturday has banned selling of iced packed fish imported from outside the state after traces of formalin presence in imported fishes.

Nodal officer (Food Safety) Manipur, Ch. Sanajaoba Meitei, has issued an order effecting the ban until further orders.

Following the reports of seizure of huge quantity of fish products in the markets of Manipur especially in Imphal with traces of formalin presence in the fish traded in neighbouring states of Nagaland, Kerala and other states, the state fishery department conducted an investigation to determine on the possibility presence of formalin in fish products imported from outside the state.

Subsequently, fish samples were reportedly collected from different fish outlets in the state which later were found to have traces of formalin.

“We have confirmed the presence of traces of formalin in the surveillance samples of iced pack fish products imported from outside the state of Manipur. As a result the government has instructed to impose a ban not only on sales of iced packed fish products containing formalin but also declared the same products unsafe for consumption as it is hazardous to health”, said the nodal officer.

As per the state fishery department, Manipur consumes around 52000 metric tons of fish in a year. Of the total quantity, the state produces around 32000 metric tons while the remaining 20,000 metric tons are imported from outside.

“With Manipur being a major fish consuming state we are trying our best to solved the present problems which have become a nation-wide menace. We are closely working with central food technological institute to bring out a testing kit at a reasonable price”, revealed Ch. Sanajaoba Meitei.

According to him, the testing kit which might cost about Rs. 10, will help the people to detect formalin or other harmful preservatives in fish and would be introduced within a month.

The ban on sales and consumption would be automatically lifted once the testing is introduced in the market, he added.

The Tamenglong district authority has also prohibited sales and consumption of iced packed fish products containing traces of formalin.

-Imphal Free Press

Tags
Food Safetyformalin treated fish
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.