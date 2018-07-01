Manipur Govt Bans Sale of Imported Fish

Manipur government on Saturday has banned selling of iced packed fish imported from outside the state after traces of formalin presence in imported fishes.

Nodal officer (Food Safety) Manipur, Ch. Sanajaoba Meitei, has issued an order effecting the ban until further orders.

Following the reports of seizure of huge quantity of fish products in the markets of Manipur especially in Imphal with traces of formalin presence in the fish traded in neighbouring states of Nagaland, Kerala and other states, the state fishery department conducted an investigation to determine on the possibility presence of formalin in fish products imported from outside the state.

Subsequently, fish samples were reportedly collected from different fish outlets in the state which later were found to have traces of formalin.

“We have confirmed the presence of traces of formalin in the surveillance samples of iced pack fish products imported from outside the state of Manipur. As a result the government has instructed to impose a ban not only on sales of iced packed fish products containing formalin but also declared the same products unsafe for consumption as it is hazardous to health”, said the nodal officer.

As per the state fishery department, Manipur consumes around 52000 metric tons of fish in a year. Of the total quantity, the state produces around 32000 metric tons while the remaining 20,000 metric tons are imported from outside.

“With Manipur being a major fish consuming state we are trying our best to solved the present problems which have become a nation-wide menace. We are closely working with central food technological institute to bring out a testing kit at a reasonable price”, revealed Ch. Sanajaoba Meitei.

According to him, the testing kit which might cost about Rs. 10, will help the people to detect formalin or other harmful preservatives in fish and would be introduced within a month.

The ban on sales and consumption would be automatically lifted once the testing is introduced in the market, he added.

The Tamenglong district authority has also prohibited sales and consumption of iced packed fish products containing traces of formalin.

-Imphal Free Press