Manipur Govt Making Serious Effort to Increase Sangai Population: Shyamkumar

Manipur Forests and Environment Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar said the Government is making serious effort to increase the population of the Sangai. He also pointed out the need to revamp Keibul Lamjao National Park which is the habitat of the State Animal.

Minister Shyamkumar was speaking as the Chief Guest of the function at a one day Consultation cum Sensitization Workshop on “Conservation of Sangai in Manipur for State Legislature, Administrator and the Media” held at Classic Grenade Hotel, Chingmeirong on Monday. The consultation cum workshop was organised by State Forest Department in collaboration with Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

Stating that the Sangai is the pride of the State, Th. Shyamkumar said the Government welcomes suggestions from the scholars, elders and locals living near Keibul Lamjao National Park with thorough knowledge about the Sangai. He said they can contribute with their valuable knowledge in conserving and protecting the Sangai.

Expressing happiness that, planting of trees has become popular, the Minister further said that, conservation of environment should begin immediately. He also said there is a positive change among the general population about environment and clubs, NGOs and associations are spreading awareness about tree plantation programme in a widespread manner.

He advised Forests department officials to motivate the staffs, give cooperation and finish their respects work/duties on time for a better functioning of the department.