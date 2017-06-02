Manipur GST Bill Introduced in Assembly

The 1st session (Part-II) of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly began on Friday. At the very outset, the August House taken up obituary reference on the demise of former member of the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly from 6-Keirao Assembly Constituency Karam Thamarjit Singh and Presentation of Committee report and Introduction of Governmnet Bill also been taken up in the session.

Leader of the house, N. Biren Singh while initiating the obituary reference said the untimely demise of Karam Thamarjit Singh is very unfortunate. He was elected as Member of the house in the year 2012 under the MSCP ticket. He was soft, mature and prominent person. He had a good academic records, before joining the politics he worked as an entreprenuer and set up many Self Help Groups mainly for the unemployed women. He was always dealt public with smiling face. Saying that his loss will remained a void, leader of the house also shared to the sorrows of the bereaved family.

Opposition leader O. Ibobi Singh recalled the good time he spent with late Karam Thamarjit. He said that Thamarjit was a talented enterprenuer who possessed high quality. He is a qualified young energetic with his main interest is skill development. His death is a great lost not only to the people of Keirao assembly constituency but for the entire state too.

CAF & PD minister Karam Shyam said that Thamarjit begins his education from Class I to V in an Ideal High School and from Class VI to XII from Sainik School. He got position during his school days in Sainik School. He had completed MBA (Marketing) from Bombay University and later served as Sales Manager in a renowed private firms. Before entering into politics, his main concerned are unemployment youth basically the women .

PHED minister Losii Dikho said before entering into politics he and Thamarjit worked together as as a social worker. He used to visit Mao and motivate the farmers. I found in him, affection, love, peace and harmony. I share my condolence to the bereaved family, he added.

The obituary reference was also participated by Works minister Th. Biswajit Singh, Social Welfare minister Nemcha Kipgen, Parliamentary Secretary L. Rameshwori Meetei and MLA P. Brojendro. Later, the Speaker Y. Khemchand moved a resolution that the house express grief and sorrow to the demise of Karam Thamarjit and also 2 minutes silence by standing was observed as mark of respect to the department soul.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh presented the Second Report of the Business Advisory Committee, 2017 stating that the house agrees with the allocation of time recommended by the Committee.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister who is also in-charge of Finance portfolio Yumnam Joykumar Singh on Friday introduced Government Bill “The Manipur Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017 for consideration and passing during the assembly session.

While introducing the Bill, Dy CM incharge of Finance also highlighted the objectives/ merits of the bill and said that the short coming of the tax structure are multiplicity of Central and State tax and prevailing of uniformity of tax. Deputy Chief Minister further said that passing the GST bill is essential and urged all members of the house to study minutely before passing the bill.