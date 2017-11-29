Manipur HC Constitutes Panel to Investigate MCSCC Exam 2016

In a bid to look into the issues regarding the alleged irregularities in the evaluation process of MCSCC examination 2016, Manipur High Court has formed a new committee consisting of two members.

A single bench of justice Kh. Nobin Singh issued the order in response to a new petition filed by Yumlembam Surjit Singh and 21 others on the said matter.

According to the release, that two petitions, namely, W.P. (C) No.803 of 2016 and W.P. (C) No.817 of 2016 had earlier been filed by the said petitioners. In response to the petitions, a report was submitted on October 13 by a committee headed by a retired judge of the Guwahati High Court along with two other members, which concluded with the finding that there was no unholy haste on the part of the MPSC in managing and getting the result of the MCSCC Examination 2016, said the release.

“But taking into account that the said commission was appointed not a full-fledged one but for a limited purpose, and that this court would not debar the petitioners therein from seeking redress before the appropriate forum in the future, if any patent illegalities or irregularities are disclosed after getting necessary information, the said bench has notified the new commission in light of new information submitted by the petitioners,” the release added.

The petitioners based on information obtained through RTI information alleged that there were many missing signatures of a supervisor or examiner in many answer scripts, the presence of different signatures on answer scripts supposed to be evaluated by a single examiner, errors in totaling marks, etc.

Further, MPSC has been directed to extend full co-operation to the committee and a separate room shall be earmarked for the purpose of the committee, along with a deposit sum of Rs. 50, 000 in the registry of this court as advance payment for remuneration of the Committee for which appropriate order will be passed later on, and the said amount shall be deposited within two weeks.