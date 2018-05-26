Manipur HSLC Exam Result Records Highest Pass Percentage in Ten Years

Manipur Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam on Friday declared the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) examination, 2018 result at the office of Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), Babupara. This year the State recorded the highest pass percentage of 73.18% in the last ten year. The pass percentage of 2013 was recorded at 72.27% and last year with 66.70% cleared the examination.

Congratulating the students, parents and teachers, the Minister announced that out of 37351 candidates enrolled, 37064 appeared the HSCL Examination with 27126 passing the exam. Out of 37064 candidates appearing in the examination 18637 are male candidates and 18427 are female candidates.

This year according to school wise affiliation, the government schools witnessed 8419 students appearing from Government schools with 4293 passing the exam. For Aided schools 1066 students passed the exam out of 1719. In private schools 26926 students appeared the examination with 21767 getting through the examination.

In district wise the highest pass percentage was recorded at Thoubal & Kakching with 82.79 % pass percentage with 5428 passing the exam out 6556 while the Imphal East & Jiribam recorded the lowest pass percentage with 67.11% with 3746 clearing the examination out of 5582. The Compartmental Examination will be held in the 2nd week of July, 2018.

Th. Radheshyam gave the credit for the achievement to the people of the State for their cooperation and support. He added that there has been considerable improvement in the law and order situation along with lesser bandh and blockade which had hindered education in the preceding years.

Encouraging students who were unable to clear the examination, the Minister said that failure is a part of life. He said failure should not deter the mind and determination and to accept it as a lesson to be learnt. He also urged the parents, guardians and teachers to motivate the failing students to work hard to achieve their goals.