Manipur Inner Line Permit goes digital; travellers can apply online from March 1

NET Bureau

In a move to keep up with the pace of digital technology, and to streamline the work process, the issuance of the Inner Line Permit goes online with the launching of Manipur ILP Online Portal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday launched the online portal which will computerise the entire process of issuance of the permits, a process which was done manually earlier.

The portal will be first utilised at Imphal airport on February 14 with six systems provided and it will be extended to all other entry points at Mao, Jiribam, Jessami, Moreh, Behiang and Sinjowl within March.

Briefing the media at the launch of the online portal at chief minister’s secretariat, N Biren said that the portal is launched in order to improve the efficiency and maintenance of records with a proper database. It will also provide a back-end for the home department where records of the applicants will be maintained, including the details of the permits issued, he said.

To ease and shorten the process of application and issue of Inner Line Permit to visitors, the portal will also provide an online interface from March 1 where intending travelers to Manipur can apply online for the permit, said the chief minister.

Biren informed that applicants will be able to apply online for temporary permits, make necessary payment online and pre-print their permits before reaching Manipur. For regular permits, special permits and labour permits, the applicants will be able to submit the necessary details and documents online, he added.

However, the issuance of three permits will be subjected to scrutiny by the competent authority by a competent authority before approval is given to the documents submitted, he said.

In line with present trends, a mobile app will also be made available shortly to enable application through mobile phones, said N Biren.

Responding to a query, the chief minister also informed that the 33,995 permits had been issued till January.

The chief minister also launched a new website for department of taxes to make it easier for the people to get latest information on taxes like Goods and Service Tax (GST), Value Added Tax (VAT) for petroleum products and alcohol and Professional Tax.

Biren also said that the website enables taxpayers to be well informed of the latest updates on GST, VAT and Professional Tax. Taxpayers can also provide feedback and contact through a toll free number or email, he said while adding that the website is another initiative by the government towards improving ease of doing business and providing outstanding taxpayer services.

Source: Ipmhal Free Press