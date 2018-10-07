Manipur Is Not Kashmir: Biren Singh

NET Bureau

“Manipur is not Kashmir,” said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday at the India Today Conclave East while explaining the situation in the state, which he says has become relatively peaceful now.

“The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has already been lifted from municipal areas. However, lifting it from rural areas will take a little more time as national integration and unity of India are important,” he said.

Biren Singh also explained that unlike the situation in Kashmir, which has to deal with infiltration from Pakistan, identifying aggressors in Manipur is difficult since “everything happens internally”.

Singh also expressed confidence that the Naga Accord, which is yet to come into effect, will not lead to any unrest in Manipur. PM Narendra Modi has said that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be impacted by the Naga Accord coming into effect and we trust him, CM Biren Singh said.

Singh admitted that initially there were apprehensions that Manipur might lose some land due to the Naga Accord. “But after the assurance given by the PM, the main issues I think have gone.”

When asked is the Manipuri People’s Protection Bill similar to the Assam National Register of Citizens, Singh said, “No. NRC has nothing to do with Manipur. NRC is purely for Assam. The protection bill is a regulatory bill [that will] not deny anyone [the right] to settle.”

“The only similarity between the Assam NRC and the Manipuri People’s Protection Bill is that both seek to identify people who aren’t Indians. However, the Manipuri bill is only meant to identify who has come from where and who stays where. The bill will not ban anybody from buying property or settling down,” Biren Singh said.

SOURCE: India Today