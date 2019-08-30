Manipur Issues Dengue Alert

NET Bureau

Manipur health services authority sounded a dengue alert in the state after more than 100 patients including six students of Sainik School, Imphal tested positive for the disease.

Director of state health and family welfare department Dr K Rajo said that the six students staying in the boarding of Sainik school at Pangei in Imphal East district were confirmed suffering from dengue after a series of tests was conducted.

Informing that more than 100 patients from across the state, mostly from the valley districts were tested positive for dengue, he sounded the dengue alert saying that dengue is spreading in the state, particularly in the valley areas.

He stated that patients after being confirmed of mosquito-borne disease, were treated in hospitals in Imphal and the department was monitoring the patients.

He added that the six students of Sainik School Imphal who tested positive were also treated at a hospital in Imphal.

The six students were found suffering from the disease when a medical team of the state health department visited the school after receiving a report of many of the students staying the boarding suffering from viral fever on August 25 last.

The test results received today confirmed that they were suffering from the disease, he said.

The director said that the dengue often spreads when a mosquito (usually of the Aedes species) bites an infected human.

Regarding the treatment, the director said that there is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue.

Supportive care is used to help with symptoms. Usually, analgesics, hydration and bed rest are enough to help patients through their infection, he said.

If one is suspected dengue, be sure to seek medical attention, he added.

Asserting that preventive measures are the best way to avoid suffering from the disease, he appealed the people to avoid mosquito bites as far as possible, especially at times of high mosquito activity like dawn and dusk.

As a mosquito-borne disease, preventing dengue is as simple as preventing mosquito bites, he said and urged people to use mosquito net or other means to avoid mosquito bite while sleeping.

Clean surrounding of residential areas and removal of stagnant water in the areas are also helpful measures that can be taken up, the director added.

On measure taken by his department , the director said, “We have taken adequate measures to tackle the situation. We have also sounded an alert in all the districts.”

“The administration in cooperation with the office of the chief medical officer will do whatever is necessary to deal with the situation,” he added.

He said that verification of suspected dengue infection areas has also been carried out. Fogging has been doing in different areas and chemically treated mosquito nets distributed as immediate control measures. The measures had already started since the detection of cases of Japanese encephalitis as the disease spread through mosquitoes just like the dengue, he said.

According to the health official, so far JE has claimed five lives in the state and 232 patients who tested positive for the disease were currently treating in government and private hospitals in the state.

Source: Nagaland Post