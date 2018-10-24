Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur launches Loktak Livelihood Mission to protecting largest freshwater lake

Manipur launches Loktak Livelihood Mission to protecting largest freshwater lake
October 24
16:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Manipur Government on Tuesday launched the ambitious Loktak Livelihood Mission aimed at protecting the ‘largest freshwater lake’ of the Northeast.

Launching the mission State Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the mission is also aimed at providing employment opportunities to fish farmers and youths of the State.

Speaking as chief guest of the function held at Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district of the State, the Chief Minister while stating that the State is spending around Rs 400 crores annually for the procurement of fish from outside the state, assured that the state would have self-sufficient fish production by 2020 and farmers would be encouraged to take up pisciculture.

Altogether, around 1000 hectares of land have been identified in areas like Mayang Imphal, Bishnupur, Wangoi and Thanga for fish farming, and with such farming, fishes would be matured and can be produced in three months, he added.

Biren also laid emphasis on the harmful effects of fertilizers and other chemicals on human health.

He stressed that prolonged use of such chemicals and fertilizers are the main cause of various deadly diseases among the people of the State.

Highlighting the advantages of organic fertilizers and vermicompost during farming, Biren said that it will have a two way benefit – both cost effective and healthy living.

He also said that self-help groups would be formed in the villages to prepare vermicompost and other organic fertilizers.

SOURCE: Northeast Now

Tags
Loktak lakeLoktak Livelihood MissionmanipurN. Biren Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.