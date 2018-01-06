Manipur Man Gets Rigorous Life Imprisonment for Raping Daughter

A special court in Manipur has sentenced a 42-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

The complaint against the man was lodged on September 19, 2016 when the mother of the victim alleged that her husband raped the minor at least three times. Police arrested the father a day after the complaint was registered.

After his conviction under the The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Special Judge G. Golmei on Friday ordered the punishment with rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The defence had lesser punishment on the grounds that there was no previous crime committed by the convict.

The judge also directed the social welfare department and the Manipur State Legal Services Authority to give maximum permissible amounts of compensation to the victim.

-IANS