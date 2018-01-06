Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 06 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Man Gets Rigorous Life Imprisonment for Raping Daughter

Manipur Man Gets Rigorous Life Imprisonment for Raping Daughter
January 06
14:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A special court in Manipur has sentenced a 42-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

The complaint against the man was lodged on September 19, 2016 when the mother of the victim alleged that her husband raped the minor at least three times. Police arrested the father a day after the complaint was registered.

After his conviction under the The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Special Judge G. Golmei on Friday ordered the punishment with rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The defence had lesser punishment on the grounds that there was no previous crime committed by the convict.

The judge also directed the social welfare department and the Manipur State Legal Services Authority to give maximum permissible amounts of compensation to the victim.

-IANS

Tags
life imprisonment
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.