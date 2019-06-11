Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 11 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Manipur man Zonel Sougaijam detects WhatsApp bug, enters Facebook ‘Hall of Fame’

Manipur man Zonel Sougaijam detects WhatsApp bug, enters Facebook ‘Hall of Fame’
June 11
11:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Facebook has honoured a Manipuri man for discovering a WhatsApp bug that violated the privacy of a user.

Zonel Sougaijam, a 22-year-old civil engineer, said that the social media giant awarded $5000 to him and also included him in the ‘Facebook Hall of Fame 2019’, for detecting the WhatsApp bug.

Mr. Sougaijam’s name is currently at the 16th position in a list of 94 people, in the ‘Facebook Hall of Fame’ for this year.

“During a voice call through WhatsApp, the bug used to allow the caller to upgrade it to a video call without the authorisation and knowledge of the receiver. The caller was then able to see what the other person was doing, violating the privacy of the receiver,” Mr. Sougaijam told PTI.

After discovering the bug, Mr. Sougaijam said, he had reported the matter to the Bug Bounty Program of the Facebook, which deals with violation of privacy matters, in March.

He said his report was acknowledged by the Facebook Security team the very next day and its technical department fixed the bug within 15-20 days.

“After reviewing this issue, we have decided to award you a bounty of $5000,” Facebook said in an e-mail sent to Mr. Sougaijam.

The man said he found his name in the Facebook ‘ Hall of Fame’ page this month.

Facebook, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, purchased the messaging service WhatsApp for a staggerring $19 billion in February 2014.

Source: The Hindu

Tags
facebookFacebook bugmanipurWhatsAppZonel Sougaijam
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.