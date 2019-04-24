Manipur: Martyrs honoured on Khongjom Day

NET Bureau

Remembering the people who valiantly fought in the Anglo-Manipuri War in 1891, rich tribute was paid to the martyrs on Khongjom Day observation on Tuesday at Khongjom War Memorial Complex, Khebaching, Thoubal district of Manipur.

Governor of Manipur, Dr. Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh led the ministers, MLAs, high level government officers, top police personnel and public in laying floral wreaths at the Khongjom War Memorial and Paona Brajabasi statue.

Addressing as the people, Dr. Heptulla said that in the battle of Khongjom, the Manipuris showed to the world their indomitable courage and spirit of patriotism. “The historic and gory battle that took place at Khongjom where the brave sons of Manipur laid down their lives almost to the last man still reverberates and remembered in every home in the State,” the Governor said.

“From an independent princely State, Manipur became a colonial subject of the British empire after it lost the war. Historical records amply bear out the fact that a handful of Manipuri soldiers with primitive weapons fought ever so valiantly against an overwhelming number of British soldiers with far more superior weapons attacking from different directions,” the Governor said, adding, “But the brave Manipuri soldiers stood their ground and never gave up even in that hopeless situation. The raw courage and love of their motherland demonstrated by our forefathers deserve praise and accolades from one and all. Paona Brajabashi and other freedom fighters like him have found their place in history and their heroic exploits have become over the years stuff of the folklore”.

According to Dr Heptulla, the battle of Khongjom was not only a glorious saga of the freedom struggle of Manipur but it was “truly representative of the spirit of freedom that engulfed the whole country in a later part of history”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Biren Singh said that in the 1891 Khongjom War “our forefathers sacrificed their lives fighting against the mighty British soldiers to save the freedom and sovereignty of the motherland”. He added by saying, “For paying respect and tribute to them particularly their spirit, courage and love for the motherland, we are observing 23rd April every year as Khongjom Day”.

According to Biren Singh, to live with freedom is the main concern for every human and nation. “This is the reason that thousands and thousands sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom,” he also said. The then warriors of Manipur showed the highest discipline and moral of military in the 1891 Khongjom war. “Our brave and courageous martyrs took that protection of freedom as the responsibility of each one of us. Like they made supreme sacrifice for our freedom, let’s try to bring a better and developed Manipur by analysing the challenges and problems being faced by today’s generation”, the Chief Minister appealed.

At the end of the programme, a drama based on the historic Khongjom War by Arts and Culture Department was performed, and then Khongjom Parva recital by Laishram Ongbi Mani Devi was held.

Source: Morung Express