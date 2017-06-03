Manipur Minister Hands over Ex-Gratia to Drowning Sibling’s Family

Manipur Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister V Hangkhanlian on Friday handed over an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh to the family members of the two siblings K.Lianlunmang aged 4 and his sister Kimngaihsiam aged 3 who died in an unfortunate drowning incident at Lanva River in Churachandpur on Thursday.

The ex-gratia was provided by the State government. The family were still searching, with help of the local people, for the body of the sister till late evening on Friday.

He also extended Rs 20,000 to the various philantropic organisations who spent the whole night in search of the children. The Minister also expressed his deepest condolence to the bereaved family on unexpected and unfortunate incident. He consoled the family and urged the people to pray for the quick recovery of the girl.

He further said that the government will provide further assistance to the family once her body is recovered. The parents also lauded the Minister for exteding help at a time when the family is grieving.

District Administration of Churachandpur, DC Shyam Lal Poonia, AC to DC Thienlaljoy Gangte, SP Rakesh Balwal and other police officials led the search oparation of the girl. A large number of people from different philantropic organisations and communities also joined in the search of the baby.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to the various groups and district administration for their initiative taken up during the whole process of searching. Later, he along with the officials also visited the searching site at Val Veng, Lanva Village and went upto Rengkai Bridge. The Minister also interacted with the search party.