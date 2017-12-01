Manipur Minister Karam Shyam Rides Bicycle to Office

Manipur Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister, Karam Shyam on Thursday arrived at his office riding a bicycle. He also rode bicycle till the Chief Minster’s bungalow for the Cabinet meeting held in the afternoon.

As announced on November 26 during a programme called Cyclothon at Malom Oil Depot in south Imphal, the Minister began his cycle ride from his official residence at Sanjenthong till his office at Old Secretariat, Babupara.

Speaking to media persons at his office at Old Secretariat, the Minister said the objective of the cycle ride is to spread awareness about fuel conservation. The future generation must take active part in fuel conservation, he added. The Minister also said the mindset among the general public is that riding a bicycle lowers the status, “and that the mindset needs to be changed”. He said youths of the State must not feel ashamed riding bicycle to school and colleges and coaching classes.

Minister Karam Shyam then stated that one should set a challenge to bring a change and not wait for others to initiate the change. Every individual must lead a practical life to bring a positive change taking ownership in leadership, he said. He said one should live with determination to bring a positive change for the welfare of the future generation.

The Minister said that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh encouraged and appreciated his decision to cycle to work. He hoped that other Cabinet ministers will also follow suit. He also stated that elected members must practice austerity to bring a new positive wave in the political system.

Shyam said that his decision to cycle to work is generating mixed response among the public. Stating that he will stand by his decision saying he will continue to cycle to work every Thursday as announced earlier.

-NNN