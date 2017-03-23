Thu, 23 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur Ministry Expanded with Induction of 3 Ministers

Manipur Ministry Expanded with Induction of 3 Ministers
March 23
17:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The BJP-led coalition ministry in Manipur was expanded on Thursday with induction of three ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy at a simple function in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan.

The new ministers are T. Radheshyam, Nemcha Haokip and V. Hangkhalian — all from the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), the major partner. In the 60-member assembly, the Manipur Chief Minister is allowed to have a council of 12 ministers.

On March 15, eight ministers, besides Chief Minister N. Biren Singh from the BJP, were sworn in. Out of the eight, one was from the BJP, all four MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP), one from the Naga People’s Front (NPF), one of the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) and one from the Congress, who had defected to become minister.

The lone Independent and one MLA of the AITC, who supported the coalition government, were not inducted. Y. Joykumar of the NPP was made Deputy Chief Minister. Hectic lobbying is said to be going on for important portfolios. Although the Congress had bagged 28 seats, it got reduced to 27 after the defection of T. Shyamkumar.

-IANS

Tags
Manipur Ministry
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.