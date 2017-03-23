Manipur Ministry Expanded with Induction of 3 Ministers

The BJP-led coalition ministry in Manipur was expanded on Thursday with induction of three ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy at a simple function in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan.

The new ministers are T. Radheshyam, Nemcha Haokip and V. Hangkhalian — all from the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), the major partner. In the 60-member assembly, the Manipur Chief Minister is allowed to have a council of 12 ministers.

On March 15, eight ministers, besides Chief Minister N. Biren Singh from the BJP, were sworn in. Out of the eight, one was from the BJP, all four MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP), one from the Naga People’s Front (NPF), one of the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) and one from the Congress, who had defected to become minister.

The lone Independent and one MLA of the AITC, who supported the coalition government, were not inducted. Y. Joykumar of the NPP was made Deputy Chief Minister. Hectic lobbying is said to be going on for important portfolios. Although the Congress had bagged 28 seats, it got reduced to 27 after the defection of T. Shyamkumar.

