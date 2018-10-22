Manipur MP Thangso Baite Graces Harvesting Festival

Kaybie Chongloi
Manipur Outer Parliamentary Constituency Member of Parliament, Thangso Baite graced one of the grandest Chavang Kutcelebrations in Manipur’s Chingdai Khullen in Chingdai Area under Kangpokpi District which was organized to promote unity and cultural integration in the area.
The Chingdai Area Chavang Kut celebration, 2018 was organized under the theme “Kut for unity and cultural integration’
by Chingdai Area Kuki Youth Organization (CAKYO) to lighten and erase the pain throughout the year while thanksgiving
with pomp and gaiety for the blessing from the Divine’s hand.
The harvesting festival was graced by MP Thangso Baite as Chief Guest while Lunkhohen Haokip, Executive
Member, ADC Sadar Hills, and Onthong Haokip, the local MDC attended as Functional President and Kut Host respectively.
Chingdai Area in Saikul Sub Division under Chingdai Khullen District Council Constituency in Kangpokpi District comprises
of seven villages including C. Zoulen, Thingyang, Chingdai Khullen, S. Phailengkot, L. Chayang, S. Lhanghoi and Molyang with
a population of around 1500 and 250 households.
Bordering Imphal East, Chingdai Area is located 25 Km. away from the state capital Imphal which has been reported a
neglected area in every sphere. However, the unity of the seven villages has been an inspiration to all.
Cultural display, presentation, recognition of distinguished persons in the area are the main highlighted of the celebration
while prominent Kuki artistes such as Mimin Haokip, Boygin Guite, Vastie Vaiphei, Thennu Haokip, and Gin Jackson
enthralled the crowds with their melodious tune.
Addressing the gathering during the program, MP Thangso Baite expressed appreciation towards the unity of the seven
villages inhabited in Chingdai Area and appreciated for maintaining such unity which becomes an example among many
other villages in the district.
“You never demand but always give for the society and for that matter I am really inspired by your attitude and consider
you as the real social worker in the society”, asserted the MP while extolling the determination and sincerity of the
people of Chingdai Area.
He continued that the Kukis never would bow down to others and let others bow down to them which signify how peace
loving people are the Kukis and the unity of the Kukis which dared to face the mighty British for three consecutive years in
the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-1919 is seen through the unity of exhibited by the people of Chingdai area.
He appeals all the villages’ chief of Chingdai area and the youth organization to maintain the unity and always remain an
an inspiration for all while wishing that let the harvesting festival theme be accomplished and dwell in the area now and
forever.
Speaking to media persons, CAKYO President, Seilal Haokip said that the festival has also been organized as a thanksgiving
with pomp and gaiety for the blessing from the Divine’s hand which nurtured us and our crops as well and gives us a ray of
hope for a good harvest.
There is a unique organization in the area in the name of Chingdai Gamkai Khanglui Kiloikhom, an organization of around
25/30 aged people who play a vital role in the unity of the people who were also engaged in a prayer service for peace and
tranquility in the area. They also present one olden day’s cultural dance during the celebration.
A mesmerizing night program was also organized for the youths of the areas to rejuvenate in promoting unity and cultural
integration in the area.