Manipur MP Thangso Baite Graces Harvesting Festival

Kaybie Chongloi

Manipur Outer Parliamentary Constituency Member of Parliament, Thangso Baite graced one of the grandest Chavang Kutcelebrations in Manipur’s Chingdai Khullen in Chingdai Area under Kangpokpi District which was organized to promote unity and cultural integration in the area.

The Chingdai Area Chavang Kut celebration, 2018 was organized under the theme “Kut for unity and cultural integration’

by Chingdai Area Kuki Youth Organization (CAKYO) to lighten and erase the pain throughout the year while thanksgiving

with pomp and gaiety for the blessing from the Divine’s hand.

The harvesting festival was graced by MP Thangso Baite as Chief Guest while Lunkhohen Haokip, Executive

Member, ADC Sadar Hills, and Onthong Haokip, the local MDC attended as Functional President and Kut Host respectively.

Chingdai Area in Saikul Sub Division under Chingdai Khullen District Council Constituency in Kangpokpi District comprises

of seven villages including C. Zoulen, Thingyang, Chingdai Khullen, S. Phailengkot, L. Chayang, S. Lhanghoi and Molyang with

a population of around 1500 and 250 households.

Bordering Imphal East, Chingdai Area is located 25 Km. away from the state capital Imphal which has been reported a

neglected area in every sphere. However, the unity of the seven villages has been an inspiration to all.

Cultural display, presentation, recognition of distinguished persons in the area are the main highlighted of the celebration

while prominent Kuki artistes such as Mimin Haokip, Boygin Guite, Vastie Vaiphei, Thennu Haokip, and Gin Jackson

enthralled the crowds with their melodious tune.

Addressing the gathering during the program, MP Thangso Baite expressed appreciation towards the unity of the seven

villages inhabited in Chingdai Area and appreciated for maintaining such unity which becomes an example among many

other villages in the district.

“You never demand but always give for the society and for that matter I am really inspired by your attitude and consider

you as the real social worker in the society”, asserted the MP while extolling the determination and sincerity of the

people of Chingdai Area.

He continued that the Kukis never would bow down to others and let others bow down to them which signify how peace

loving people are the Kukis and the unity of the Kukis which dared to face the mighty British for three consecutive years in

the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-1919 is seen through the unity of exhibited by the people of Chingdai area.

He appeals all the villages’ chief of Chingdai area and the youth organization to maintain the unity and always remain an

an inspiration for all while wishing that let the harvesting festival theme be accomplished and dwell in the area now and

forever.

Speaking to media persons, CAKYO President, Seilal Haokip said that the festival has also been organized as a thanksgiving

with pomp and gaiety for the blessing from the Divine’s hand which nurtured us and our crops as well and gives us a ray of

hope for a good harvest.

There is a unique organization in the area in the name of Chingdai Gamkai Khanglui Kiloikhom, an organization of around

25/30 aged people who play a vital role in the unity of the people who were also engaged in a prayer service for peace and

tranquility in the area. They also present one olden day’s cultural dance during the celebration.

A mesmerizing night program was also organized for the youths of the areas to rejuvenate in promoting unity and cultural

integration in the area.