Mon, 04 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur Mulls to Conserve Cultural Artefacts

June 04
14:40 2018
With an aim conserve the heritage of the state, the Manipur government has decided to open a legislative assembly museum at the old state assembly complex of the capital city—Imphal.

The primary focus of the museum will be the acquisition, storage and preservation of precious records, historical documents, photographs, rare objects and articles connected with the history of the assembly.

Assembly speaker Yumnam Khemchand while speaking to reporters said that the key objective of establishing the museum is to preserve the past and present political history of the state for the future generation.

“The museum will try to conserve important documents and artefacts by protecting them from destruction due to time and negligence,” he stated, adding, “It will have an archive section, an exhibition section and a section for photographs. A well-equipped conservation laboratory that would take care of preservation and restoration of important artefacts is also in the pipeline.”

He further informed that collection of photographs of former and present chief ministers, speakers, secretaries of the assembly and various historical data have also been started.

“A steering committee has been set up, with the assembly deputy secretary as its chairperson, to take care of the modalities in constructing the museum,” he mentioned.

The speaker also appealed to the public to extend all possible help and to contribute artefacts related to the history of Manipur for the museum.

This may take a second or two.