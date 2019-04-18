Manipur observes ‘Realisation Day’

NET Bureau

Manipur on Wednesday observed “Realisation Day (Meekap Thokpa Numit)” in remembrance of the two student martyrs who were killed by police during “go back foreigners” movement in 1980.

On this day, two students were killed in firing by police and security force to control an uprising of students in Imphal, demanding a mechanism to regulate entry of migrants into the state on April 16 and 17, 1980.

All Manipur Student Union (AMSU), the body spearheading the campaign has been observing Realisation Day on April 17 every year

On the occasion, the student body renewed its pledge to fight against any policy infringing the rights, culture, tradition, heritage and language of the indigenous people of the region.

The student body also called for united stand against any threat to the existence of the indigenous people of the region.

“AMSU and students of the state will always oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or any other bill targeting the indigenous people of the region, its president Peter Laishram said.

Many CSO leaders including among others, president Amu Kamei of Zeliangrong Union, Mangcha Haokip of Kuki Inpi Manipur, spoke on the occasion.

They expressed concerned over the rapid rise of migrants population in the state while stressing the need for unity among the indigenous people of the region to fight for their existence.

Also, speaking on the occasion, United Committee Manipur (UCM) president Sunil Karam alleged that “assimilating and dominating” process of the smaller racial groups by the larger groups entering the region from the mainland India was the most dangerous policy.

Karam claimed that New Delhi was always indulging in policies targeting the indigenous populace of Northeast region knowing that region have close proximity with China and Southeast Asian countries.

Source: Nagaland Post