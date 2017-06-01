Manipur Officials Swing into Action to Tackle Overflowing of River

In the wake of sudden overflowing of river water at some places triggered by downpour over the last 24 hours, Manipur Irrigation and Flood Control Department Minister Letpao Haokip, along with the Department’s officials, on Wednesday inspected several places along different river banks passing through Imphal to monitor the situation.

At the same time, engineers/officials of the department have swung into action to tackle and mitigate the problems caused by the sudden flood. Under the supervision of the Minister, the IFCD officials distributed flood fighting materials like bamboo chattai, empty cement bags, bamboos etc to locals residing in vulnerable areas.

The department officials also coordinated with various local clubs members to take up emergency flood control measures. IFCD Minister Letpao Haokip, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary (IFCD) Rameshwor Meitei and Additional Chief Engineer Ksh. Pritam Singh inspected vulnerable places like Khabam Lamdaibam and Achanbigei Thongkhong under Heingang AC. The Minister also inspected Mongjam, Keirang, Khurai-Salanthong area, Heikrumakhong, Lairikyengbam areas etc.

Meanwhile, officials/engineers of the Department also oversaw the situations at different places including Singjamei Thokchom Leikai, Yaiskul Range Lampak, Sairom Leirak Yengkokpam Mapa (Thongju A/C) etc. The IFCD officials said that flood control materials were well in stock and available for the people.

A control room has been opened at the office of Chief Engineer (IFCD) located at Khoyathong. Flood related information can be had from the control room through phone number 0385-2451550.

Meanwhile, at 5 pm on Wednesday, the water level of Imphal River at Minuthong remained above HFL while the level of the same river water at Lilong was recorded at 781.70 M. Water level of Iril River at Irilbung was recorded at 785.425 M.

The level of water at Hump bridge along Nambul river was recorded at 782.875 M while water level of Thoubal river touched 779.52 M mark at 5 pm. The water level along the Imphal river saw a 2 inch decrease in the evening, according to Addl CE (IFCD).

Meanwhile, Manipur Education, Labour & Employment Minister Th Radheshyam inspected the flood affected areas of Heirok, his constituency and the Pechi Primary School, Pechi.

Visiting Ukhongshang Maning Leikai and Mayai Leikai, he checked the flooded locality which has been affected since Tuesday. The state being hit by the Mora Cyclone has been experiencing heavy rainfall resulting to high rise in the water levels of the rivers flowing in the state.

Though heavy nonstop rainfall has been one of the main reasons for the flood affecting the state, the Minister said, the fact of river bed losing its depth is also one of the main cause. Thus appeal the locality to organise service of cleansing the river bed of the canals and rivers.

The Litan Thong, which was washed away some years back, was also inspected for the temporary wooden bridge constructed was broken again by the harsh water flow of the Heirok Turel. He assured the people that a concrete bridge will soon be constructed after being discussed with the expert.

Disheartened to see the condition of the Pechi Primary School visited as part of the flood inspection, he urge the locals to contribute bamboos for construction of fencing and other necessary required materials for mending of the school infrastructure.